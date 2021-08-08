CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of CIXX opened at $18.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $505.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.