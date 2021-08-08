CIBC Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.43.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.53. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.