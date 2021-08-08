CIBC Boosts Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Laurentian set a C$21.75 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$21.13 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$15.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.48.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

