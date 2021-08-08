CIBC Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$58.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.63.

Shares of TSU opened at C$48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.74. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$19.11 and a 1 year high of C$48.98.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trisura Group will post 1.6005314 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

