Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cigna (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $217.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cigna earnings of $5.24 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.6% but the same fell 9.8% year over year. Its acquisition of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to insurance business. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. A strong capital position coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. Though Cigna's revenues have been increasing since the last several years, growth rate of the same is decelerating. Also, the growth rate of operating earnings is moderating. A higher medical care ratio might drain its margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist reduced their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.84.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

