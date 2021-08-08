Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $320.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.84.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,965,000 after purchasing an additional 189,001 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Cigna by 77.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 26.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

