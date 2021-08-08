Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Truist

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.
CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.
Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.27.
In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
