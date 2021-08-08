Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at Truist

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.

Cigna stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

