Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.45 billion.Cigna also updated its FY21 guidance to at least $20.20 EPS.

CI opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.84.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

