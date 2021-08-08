Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $137,337.15 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Cipher has a total market cap of $137,337.15 and approximately $114,988.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00339890 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001135 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.60 or 0.00826101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

