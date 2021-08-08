Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,386,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,601,654. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

