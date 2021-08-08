Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 60,655 Shares of Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 272.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Creative Realities worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 91.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,729.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREX opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.98.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 12.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

