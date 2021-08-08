Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,218 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 989.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 184,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 59,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 372,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

NYSE PCK opened at $9.68 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

