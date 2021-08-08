Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 30,935 Shares of Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,935 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Media Solutions were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth about $185,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DMS shares. boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of DMS stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

