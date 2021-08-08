Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACHV. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACHV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ACHV stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.52). Equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CEO John Bencich purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at $42,987. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

