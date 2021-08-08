Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

MBOT stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53. Microbot Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.16.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

