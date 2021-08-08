Citigroup Cuts Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $30.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Personalis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Personalis has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $918.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $62,531.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,810.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,095,634 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at $16,565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 393.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,635,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,464,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 294,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

