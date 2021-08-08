Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. 23,915,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,221,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

