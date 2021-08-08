Citigroup Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $93.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.54.

GMED stock opened at $80.49 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,901,123. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Globus Medical by 39.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Globus Medical by 76.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 149,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 608,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

