Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.29 ($4.89).

Shares of LON:ROR opened at GBX 331 ($4.32) on Friday. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

