City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.34

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $4.89. City Developments shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 5,203 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.31.

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

