Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Clarus worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,260.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $979.19 million, a PE ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.