Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11 and a beta of 1.89.

CLNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 730,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $8,533,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

