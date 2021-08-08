Clean Yield Group Takes $29,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,133,000.

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $91.55.

