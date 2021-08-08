Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Trading 6.7% Higher

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52. 1,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $523.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 13,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 264,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

