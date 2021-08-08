Coats Group (LON:COA) Price Target Increased to GBX 85 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

COA opened at GBX 71.70 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.14. Coats Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

