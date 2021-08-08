Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. Codexis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $25.32 on Friday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

