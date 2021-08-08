Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.14.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $77.96. 350,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,600. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 229.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 4,800 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $365,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $45,356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $27,814,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $13,118,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

