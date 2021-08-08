Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Trading Down 5.8%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s stock price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.87 and last traded at $85.87. 1,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 735,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

