Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.92. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 102,926 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CAO Douglas Listman sold 8,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $210,037.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,719.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,729.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,507 shares of company stock valued at $707,938 over the last three months. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.97% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

