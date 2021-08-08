Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.38 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 4020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $8,049,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $5,894,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 329,251 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $986.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

