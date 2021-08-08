Coin Artist Hits Market Capitalization of $884,402.78 (COIN)

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a market cap of $884,402.78 and $3,563.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin Artist has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00055228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00863984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00100377 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00040760 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.