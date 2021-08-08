Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.68. 14,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 33,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Get Colicity alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Colicity during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.