Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Price Target Cut to $4.80 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from $5.00 to $4.80 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Commerzbank stock opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.13.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

