Comparing Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 285.96%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.95, meaning that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.16, meaning that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Danimer Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 30.90 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -39.77

Hong Yuan Holding Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danimer Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

