Comparing Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lannett and Summit Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lannett 0 3 0 0 2.00 Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lannett currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.41%. Given Lannett’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lannett is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Lannett has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Lannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Lannett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Summit Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lannett and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lannett -38.24% 9.28% 1.97% Summit Therapeutics -430.74% -104.75% -63.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lannett and Summit Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lannett $545.74 million 0.34 -$33.37 million $1.07 4.18 Summit Therapeutics $20.17 million 38.14 -$52.70 million ($0.75) -10.55

Lannett has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Therapeutics. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lannett beats Summit Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications, such as analgesic, anti-psychosis, cardiovascular, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, infectious disease, migraine, respiratory/allergy/cough/cold, urinary, and others medical indications. The company's primary products include Levothyroxine Sodium tablets, Fluphenazine tablets, Posaconazole DR tablets, Verapamil SR tablets, Methylphenidate CD capsules, Omeprazole capsules, Pantoprazole Sodium DR tablets, Sumatriptan Nasal spray, Metolazone tablets, Amphetamine IR Tablets, Methylphenidate Hydrochloride ER stimulants, as well as cocaine hydrochloride solution. It sells its pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical companies, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Group of companies, Dexcel Pharma, Elite Pharmaceuticals, RivoPharm, and various other companies. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

