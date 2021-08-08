Comparing NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) & Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and NuGene International (OTCMKTS:NUGN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and NuGene International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colgate-Palmolive $16.47 billion 4.03 $2.70 billion $3.06 25.70 NuGene International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than NuGene International.

Profitability

This table compares Colgate-Palmolive and NuGene International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colgate-Palmolive 15.98% 293.48% 17.18% NuGene International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.9% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuGene International has a beta of 7.38, suggesting that its stock price is 638% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Colgate-Palmolive and NuGene International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colgate-Palmolive 2 6 3 0 2.09 NuGene International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus price target of $85.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than NuGene International.

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats NuGene International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

