Comparing Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) & CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zurich Insurance Group and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CCUR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and CCUR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.06 $3.83 billion $2.56 16.29 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Summary

Zurich Insurance Group beats CCUR on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis. The Life Regions segment refers to the comprehensive range of life and health insurance products on both an individual and a group basis, including annuities, endowment and term insurance, unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as full private health, supplemental health and long-term care insurance. The Farmers segment includes non-claims administrative and management services to the Farmers Exchanges, which are owned by policyholders. The Group Functions and Operations segment comprises the Group �s Holding and Financing and Headquarters activities. The Non-Core Businesses segment includes insurance and reinsurance businesses that the Group does not consider core to its operations and that are therefore mos

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.