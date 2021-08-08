Compass (COMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compass (NYSE:COMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.14 million. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:COMP opened at $14.50 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54.
Compass Company Profile
Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.
