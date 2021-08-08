Compass (COMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compass (NYSE:COMP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Compass to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.14 million. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COMP opened at $14.50 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Compass from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

