CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €65.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.60 ($94.82).

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €74.30 ($87.41) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €67.30. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.60.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

