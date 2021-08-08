Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Shares Up 0.4%

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. 107,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 213,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPUH. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.