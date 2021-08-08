comScore (SCOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. comScore’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.91 on Friday. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.18.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

