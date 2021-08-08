Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $52.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

