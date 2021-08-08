Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $52.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.
Shares of Confluent stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.