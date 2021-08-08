Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.25, but opened at $43.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Confluent shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 8,781 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

Get Confluent alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.