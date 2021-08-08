Conflux Network (CFX) Price Tops $0.31

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $271.49 million and approximately $61.66 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,875.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.07 or 0.06823933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $561.98 or 0.01280841 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00340243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00130373 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.73 or 0.00596533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.50 or 0.00333887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.48 or 0.00281432 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 864,385,905 coins. Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

