Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED opened at $75.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

