Contrasting Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Immatics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Immatics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immatics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immatics currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.82%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 200.51%. Given Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is more favorable than Immatics.

Profitability

This table compares Immatics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immatics N/A N/A N/A Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -71.35% -47.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immatics and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immatics $35.70 million 6.02 -$229.06 million ($1.82) -6.57 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$65.05 million ($2.31) -3.65

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immatics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Immatics has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immatics beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.