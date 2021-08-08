Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$13.25

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.75 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

