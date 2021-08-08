Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$13.25

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$11.75 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTS. Eight Capital raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.75 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -165.38.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

