Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of GLW opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 112,471 shares worth $4,919,708. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

