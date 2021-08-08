Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,229 shares of company stock worth $179,767 and sold 112,471 shares worth $4,919,708. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.