Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Corteva updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $44.76. 6,031,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,464. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.67.

Get Corteva alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.